M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,160 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

