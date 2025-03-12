M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,066 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.75 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.07 and a 200-day moving average of $450.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

