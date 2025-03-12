M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,837 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 243.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $168,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,364.79. The trade was a 6.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $632,860 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

