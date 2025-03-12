M&T Bank Corp Sells 29,060 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,060 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

