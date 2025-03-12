M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,497 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. The trade was a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

