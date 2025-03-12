M&T Bank Corp Sells 367 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 206,907 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

THC opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

