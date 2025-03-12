M&T Bank Corp Sells 70 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Credicorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

