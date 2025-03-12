M&T Bank Corp Takes $1 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,912,000 after purchasing an additional 619,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chord Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,892,000 after purchasing an additional 627,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Shares of CHRD opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

