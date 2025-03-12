M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

