M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $148.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.96 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

