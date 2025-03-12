M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
CHKP stock opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
