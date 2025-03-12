NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $247,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after buying an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

