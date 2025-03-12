Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.92.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

