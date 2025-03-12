Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Paymentus Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:PAY opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

