Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 516,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,326,000 after acquiring an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 137.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,604,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,571 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne
SentinelOne Price Performance
NYSE:S opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
See Also
