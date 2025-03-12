PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,177,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $1,617,841.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,727. This trade represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

