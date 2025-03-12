Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 253.79, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75.
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
