Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $66,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 164,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Rambus by 12.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,743,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,150 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rambus by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,462,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 65.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 902,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,809. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $69.15.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

