Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,021,342 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,021,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,188,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $3,215,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $190,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $57,412.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.96.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

