Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,088,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
