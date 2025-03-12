Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 961,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

