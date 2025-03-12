Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $49.20 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 657,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

