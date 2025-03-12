Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $53.74 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 887,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,736,000.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Centene by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director H James Dallas acquired 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,903.93. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.