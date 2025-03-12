Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $48.54 Million Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,539,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
Royce Value Trust Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.