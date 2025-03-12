Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $48.54 Million Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,072,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

