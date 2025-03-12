Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $49.42 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 182,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,416,000.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $167.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $164.48 and a one year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.