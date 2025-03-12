Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,492,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.65% of Repligen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 796.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Repligen Trading Up 7.4 %

RGEN stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.49, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

