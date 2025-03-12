Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.9647 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

