Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,224,048 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,224,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,088,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFUV stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

