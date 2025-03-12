Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 538,235 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 538,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,704,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

