Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,101,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the period. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

