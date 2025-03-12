RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

RH Stock Down 1.2 %

RH stock opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.86 and a 200 day moving average of $354.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 139.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

