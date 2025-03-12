Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SGMT stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

