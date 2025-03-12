Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

