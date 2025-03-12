SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,552 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

KGC opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

