SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $35,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

MTSI stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

