SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $36,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Insulet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,998,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,339,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 377,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $245.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

