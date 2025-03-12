SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $43,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

