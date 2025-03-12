SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 277 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EA opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.