SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

