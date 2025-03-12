SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

