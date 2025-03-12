Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $178.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.80, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,080.80. The trade was a 14.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,564 shares of company stock worth $6,890,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

