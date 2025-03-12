Stephens Lowers ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $5.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on STKS

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.