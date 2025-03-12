Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,710 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 76.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after purchasing an additional 556,894 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 537,047 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $148.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

