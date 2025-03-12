Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of IAK opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $109.09 and a 52-week high of $139.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.44.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

