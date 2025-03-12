Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

