TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 679,748 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 407,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 369,594 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $49,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

