Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Telos during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

