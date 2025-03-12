Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after buying an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after buying an additional 512,931 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,269,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,031,000 after buying an additional 159,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.