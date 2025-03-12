The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AES by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after buying an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

AES opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

