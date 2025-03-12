UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Price

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4 %

FNV stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $148.02. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

